Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $138.32. 232,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,568,514. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

