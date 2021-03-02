Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 504 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $146.59. 209,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,414. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

