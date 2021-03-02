Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 19,105 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,105 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 10.1% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $69,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after purchasing an additional 83,989 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $7.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $751.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,141. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $769.64 and its 200 day moving average is $743.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $512,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 495 shares in the company, valued at $387,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.