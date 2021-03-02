Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $912,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 258.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $75.96. 112,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,994,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average is $76.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

