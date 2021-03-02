Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys 499 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,845,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,854,000 after acquiring an additional 132,944 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.39. 228,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,547,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $191.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

