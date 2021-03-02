Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,354 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 69,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,496.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $89.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.