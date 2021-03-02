Owens Corning (OC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Owens Corning has raised its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Owens Corning has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of OC stock opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.26. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

