Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $3,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

