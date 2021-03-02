Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Raymond James

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

OSK has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

OSK stock opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average is $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $120.75.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

