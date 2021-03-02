Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK traded up $4.65 on Wednesday, hitting $110.65. 1,096,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.