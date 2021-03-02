Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OCDX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.