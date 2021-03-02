Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in February

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Orogen Royalties stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. 15,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,973. Orogen Royalties has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.
About Orogen Royalties
