Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in February

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Orogen Royalties stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. 15,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,973. Orogen Royalties has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

About Orogen Royalties

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal deposits. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp. and changed its name to Orogen Royalties Inc in August 2020. Orogen Royalties Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

