Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 734 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 378,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 44,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,518,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,921,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 64,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $2,250,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 789,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,387,231.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 618,388 shares of company stock worth $25,392,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Sidoti lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

