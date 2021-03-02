Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 508 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 912,704 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,367,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 46.5% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 353,229 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 647,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,508,000 after acquiring an additional 284,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,579,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $99.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.26.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

