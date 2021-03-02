Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 458 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Raymond James upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at $29,903,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 222,611 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,597 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,667.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

