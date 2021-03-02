Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,356,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,080,541.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,895,044.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $6,579,066. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

SF opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.