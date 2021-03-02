Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 98.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 366,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after buying an additional 315,436 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,841,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $151.08 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.12.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

