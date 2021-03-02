OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. OraSure Technologies updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.37 million, a PE ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 0.04.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.