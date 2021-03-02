Opium Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $510,751.00 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Opium has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One Opium coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.41 or 0.00017404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market capitalization of $35.00 million and $510,751.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.46 or 0.00495507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00075260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00077553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00078879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.24 or 0.00492970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About Opium

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.