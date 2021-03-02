Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.5-185.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.47 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.26-0.34 EPS.

OOMA stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ooma from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.