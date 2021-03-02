Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $82.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.