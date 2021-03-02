OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 508,024 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 332,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneSmart International Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $545.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after buying an additional 200,097 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OneSmart International Education Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 5,068,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,756,000 after buying an additional 639,271 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in OneSmart International Education Group during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

