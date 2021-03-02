OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 508,024 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 332,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneSmart International Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $545.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.17.
About OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE)
OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.
