OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Stock Price Up 14.2%

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) rose 14.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.82 and last traded at $49.82. Approximately 145 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 65 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.45.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. On average, research analysts predict that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

