Omnitude (ECOM) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.42 or 0.00829585 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00030260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00062802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00030203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00046853 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00039687 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

ECOM is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

