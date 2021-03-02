Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.98

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.98 and last traded at $71.75, with a volume of 36663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.05.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,936,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 915,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,597,000 after acquiring an additional 127,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,510,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,211,000 after acquiring an additional 455,314 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

