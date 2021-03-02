Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:OMER traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,066. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. Omeros has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $732,074. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

