Olin Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,254 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,487% compared to the average volume of 205 put options.

Shares of Olin stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. Olin has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,772,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Olin by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Olin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

