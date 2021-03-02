Olin Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,254 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,487% compared to the average volume of 205 put options.
Shares of Olin stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. Olin has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.
Olin Company Profile
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.
