Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several other reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.87.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $33.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Olin by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Olin by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 140,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

