Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Short Interest Update

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the January 28th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

