Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.46. 722,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 927,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.