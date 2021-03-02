Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a reduce rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OCDGF. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OCDGF opened at $30.76 on Monday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.