Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 176,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,902,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $28.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.
About Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)
Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.
