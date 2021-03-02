Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 176,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,902,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $28.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBLN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 44,715.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 698,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

