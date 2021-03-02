Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $194,040.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 31,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,749,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,018,145.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
OCSL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 398,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,983. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $872.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,675 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 351,230 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 239,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.