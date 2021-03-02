Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $194,040.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 31,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,749,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,018,145.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OCSL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 398,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,983. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $872.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,675 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 351,230 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 239,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

