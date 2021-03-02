Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) rose 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 8,710,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 21,688,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nxt-ID stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Nxt-ID at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

