(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of (NXE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of (NXE.V) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of (NXE.V) from C$5.55 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of (NXE.V) from C$4.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of (NXE.V) from C$5.60 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

(NXE.V) has a fifty-two week low of C$1.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.59.

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

