Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

NUVR stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Nuvera Communications has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79.

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc, a diversified communications company, engages in local telephone exchange and communications businesses. It offers local services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.