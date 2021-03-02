Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Down 66.3% in February

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the January 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NMS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.09. 4,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,697. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

