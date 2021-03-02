Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.
Shares of NYSE NCA opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
