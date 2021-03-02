Nutrien’s (NTR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Nutrien from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE NTR opened at $55.69 on Monday. Nutrien has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $57.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

