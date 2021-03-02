Nuggets Price Tops $0.0011 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nuggets has traded up 29% against the dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $10,870.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.81 or 0.00504952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00076473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00079441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00058860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00079592 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.46 or 0.00475465 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

