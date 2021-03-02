Nucleus Vision Price Tops $0.0018 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $12.48 million and approximately $204,844.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00060274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.11 or 0.00811119 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00062555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00046037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,366,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

