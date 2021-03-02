Nuance Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 15,816 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 500% compared to the typical volume of 2,636 call options.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 459.60, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $51.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,307 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,334,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $85,164,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUAN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

