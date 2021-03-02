NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.08 EPS

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%.

NYSE:NRG traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,526,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,838. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $43.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Citigroup upped their target price on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

