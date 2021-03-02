NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.08 EPS

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%.
NYSE:NRG traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,526,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,838. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $43.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.
In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NRG Energy Company Profile
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.
