Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Issues Earnings Results

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17), RTT News reports. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NVAX stock traded up $9.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $331.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

In other news, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total transaction of $62,953.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $3,609,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.94.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

