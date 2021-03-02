Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.78. 409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,602. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.71.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Novanta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

