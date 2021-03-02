Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.70. 237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,602. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

