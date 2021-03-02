Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.84 and last traded at $89.58. Approximately 403,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 156,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVMI. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 574.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

