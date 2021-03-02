NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given a C$13.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NWH.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$12.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.14. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$6.27 and a 12 month high of C$13.36.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

