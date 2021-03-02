Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 20.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 48.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 20.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC opened at $293.46 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $357.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock worth $831,792 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.