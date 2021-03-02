Northcoast Research Comments on Intuit Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intuit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta anticipates that the software maker will earn $6.21 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $406.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.06. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,986. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

